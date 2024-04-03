Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Fortitude Valley

Steven Rhain Pinker, 42, was arrested for the murder of a 66-year-old woman in Fortitude Valley. The victim was related to Pinker and the crime is considered a domestic violence offence. Pinker appeared in court and the case was adjourned for a committal mention.

Bail can only be granted by the Supreme Court for a murder charge in Queensland.

