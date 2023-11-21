Palestine National Football Team to Play Against Socceroos in World Cup Qualifier

The Palestine national football team, also known as the Lions of Canaan, will play against the Socceroos in a World Cup qualifier match. Despite not being universally recognized as a country, Palestine has its own national football team. The game was originally scheduled to take place in the West Bank but had to be relocated due to the ongoing violence in the region.





Socceroos learn fate for World Cup qualifier unable to be played in Palestine

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has opted to stick with the familiar and named a mostly unchanged squad from October friendlies

England beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final.

SBS will remain the home of the World Game - with the national broadcaster today confirming it has secured the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Follow live scores and updates from the Socceroos' World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bangladesh at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Palestine head coach Makram Daboub expects a tough match against Australia in their World Cup qualifier. The game has been moved to Kuwait due to ongoing conflicts in Palestine. The Palestinian team aims to bring joy to their people amid the war.

