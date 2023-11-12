Medicare to Subsidise Gender-Affirming Surgeries for Transgender People

Gender-affirming procedures such as chest surgery and genital reconfiguration would be subsidised by Medicare under a push to improve mental health and quality of life for transgender people. The federal health department will consider an application from the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons that seeks to establish 21 Medicare items for gender-affirming surgeries for people who have gender incongruence, in which a person’s experience of gender does not align with how they were born.

The application said gender-affirming surgery is already being performed in Australia but the system is fragmented and can have high out-of-pocket costs





