Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronze

| England held off a spirited Argentina fightback to win a Rugby World Cup bronze final full of intensity and errors 26-23 on Friday for a small drop of consolation after the heartbreaking disappointment of their semi-final defeat last week.

Friday’s (Saturday AEDT) clash was, of course, the match neither team wanted to be playing in but both coaches said this week they were giving it the utmost respect and the physicality and commitment from the start showed that the players felt the same way.

Argentina’s attack was brought up short by too many handling errors but they did eventually string together a sharp move, albeit with what looked a clear forward pass, that finished with scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli squeezing through for a try. headtopics.com

The lead lasted less than two minutes, however, as hooker Theo Dan, who was the worst culprit for the try, got immediate revenge by charging down Carreras and picking up to score.A Boffelli penalty closed the deficit to three and there was then a scruffy 15-minute spell as replacements poured on, kicks went astray and tackles were missed.

This time England saw out the final minutes and, though the prize was not of remotely the same magnitude, it still meant they finished the tournament with six wins from seven games and bronze medals to show for it. headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Argentina v England: Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze finalMinute-by-minute report: Can the Red Roses wrap up their campaign on a positive by medalling in France? Join Daniel Gallan for updates Read more ⮕

‘End is nigh’: Wallabies clean-out spells depressing end for EddieRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Eddie claims Hooper, snubbed veterans not the ‘right role models’ in stunning revelationRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

‘People are going crazy’: rugby fever grips New Zealand in lead-up to World Cup finalAnticipation builds across the country before the clash between the All Blacks and South Africa’s Springboks Read more ⮕

Green and gold fever grips S.Africa ahead of Rugby World Cup finalFrom restaurant cooks to street workers, Springbok jersey-wearing South Africans are ubiquitous in Johannesburg, as a frenzied mood grips the nation in anticipation of Saturday's Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

England's Rugby World Cup ends on a high with bronze final win over Michael Cheika's ArgentinaEngland holds off a spirited Argentina to win 26-23 in a game of intensity and errors to take third place at the Rugby World Cup. Read more ⮕