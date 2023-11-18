Optus CEO Dodges Questions About Resignation in Senate Hearing

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has dodged questions about whether she intends to resign from her role, in a fiery two-hour Senate hearing into last week’s network outage that affected some 10 million customers nationally.

Bayer Rosmarin fronted the Senate hearing alongside Optus ’ network chief Lambo Kanagaratnam on Friday morning, in which she apologised forThe executive sidestepped questions about her own future, however, followingthat she may step down from her role as soon as next week, according to sources close to her. Bayer Rosmarin has presided over both one of the nation’s worst outages and one of the worst data breaches in recent history, heaping pressure on the leader of Australia’s second-largest telco. “This morning there’s been a media report that you intend to resign as CEO . Is it your intention to resign?” Liberal senator Sarah Henderson asked in the Senate hearing. “Senator, I’m sure you can appreciate that my entire focus has been on restoring the outage issue. It has not been a time to be thinking about myself,” Bayer Rosmarin sai





