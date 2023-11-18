Dangerous Storm Outbreak Expected in Australia

The weekend will be mostly sunny, scorching in one state, but forecasters have warned it’s all set to change with dangerous weather looming.Enjoy the sunshine that will bathe some cities this weekend – because it’s quite literally just a break in the clouds. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm outbreak which could bring heavy rainfall and flooding to eastern and central Australia .

“If you think it was wet last week, parts of Australia could be hammered by 150mm of rain next week,” saidBut in Western Australia , it’s the heat which is the issue with Perth potentially peaking at 37C in the middle of next week. During the weekend on the eastern seaboard, a south easterly change will meet pre-existing north easterly winds creating a low pressure trough. That will produce showers around Bundaberg and Rockhampton of up to 10mm each day. However, much of the rest of eastern Australia will be spared the rainyBy Tuesday, large areas of the country’s east could see rain, much of it heavy. Picture: Sky News Weathe





