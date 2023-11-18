Tips for Reducing Your Footprint When Camping

Small is good, avoid detergents and ask yourself what you really need: these are some tips to help reduce your footprint when communing with nature. Camping may seem like the low-impact option, but there’s still plenty of ways adventurers can keep their influence on the natural world to a minimum. Getting “back to nature” by going camping may seem like an environmentally friendly activity by default. But outdoor adventuring can be surprisingly challenging to navigate with a light tread.

Even if you are mindful of your car mileage and tent site selection, the chemicals that go into the manufacture of camping gear can have long-term impacts on the planet. With Small is good, says Lee Atkinson, travel writer and author of Ultimate Road Trips Australia. “Opt for a tent or a camper trailer that you can power with a solar blanket or panels rather than a big motorhome or caravan with lots of appliance





Read more: GUARDİANAUS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Throw a dog a bean: how to reduce the carbon footprint of your petsThinking about what your dog or cat eats and the products you buy for them can lessen the impact they have on the planet

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: How to avoid a Halloween sugar overload: Australian parents share tipsFrom teaching healthy eating habits to letting children ‘go wild’, here are trick-or-treat tactics to keep in mind

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SMH: Race-by-race preview and tips for Randwick on SaturdayEverything you need to know to find a winner at headquarters.

Source: smh | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Racing Tips: All the best bets for Caufield Cup dayMelbourne's spring racing carnival continues on Saturday with the Caufield Cup set to put several Melbourne Cup hopefuls up against each other.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Thanh the Fruit Nerd's tips on choosing our most-shopped fruits and veggiesThanh “Fruit Nerd” Truong is here to give you his tips on how to choose, store and enjoy your favourite fruits and vegetables.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: The best horse racing tips for the Caulfield Cup and a hot ‘roughie’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »