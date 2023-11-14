HEAD TOPICS

Nikki Haley Could Be a Nightmare Candidate for Joe Biden

If Nikki Haley's campaign beats the odds and survives the Republican primaries, she could be a nightmare candidate for the Biden campaign to contend with, writes Annelise Nielsen.

If Nikki Haley's campaign beats the odds and survives the Republican primaries, she could be a nightmare candidate for the Biden campaign to contend with, writes Annelise Nielsen. For the last Presidential candidates' debate in Miami, Senator Tim Scott's most memorable moment came after the last questions were asked and the broadcast ended. He walked up to the podium arm in arm with a blonde beauty, finally confirming the identity of his long-rumoured girlfriend.

If elected, Tim Scott would have been the first bachelor President since James Buchanan assumed office in 1857. The Washington Post published an investigative piece trying to confirm if his girlfriend was even real or a manufactured story of the Scott Campaig

