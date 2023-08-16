Rental Affordability Declines in Australian Capital Cities

Renters in every Australian capital city are in a worse position than they were before the pandemic, according to the latest Rental Affordability Index report. Sydney remains the least affordable capital city in the country with a decline of 13 per cent in affordability, while Melbourne and Perth each recorded declines of 10 per cent. The report highlights that the issue of rental affordability is now a national problem, affecting both big cities and regional areas.

The situation is exacerbated in regional areas where income levels are lower compared to capital cities

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Rental Affordability Worsens in Australian CapitalsThe ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australian capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australians now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

THEAGE: Rental Affordability Deteriorates in Australian Capital Cities Rental affordability has gone from bad to worse over the past year, deteriorating in nearly every capital city as the Reserve Bank warns rent inflation will remain high for some time.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Queensland government tells landlords to name their price for homes about to lose rental subsidiesHomes bought by state after exiting National Rental Affordability Scheme will become social or affordable housing

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian rental vacancy rate falls to record low, data showsLimited supply and strong demand prompts national median weekly advertised rents to rise 14.6% over the year

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: New data reveals the worst Australian suburbs for rental stressThe latest Rental Pain Index released today by Suburbtrends found the worst suburbs to rent in were located in NSW and Queensland, with the majority registering vacancy rates well below 1 per cent.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: ‘Horror’ $300-a-week rental slammedA horror house listing has exposed the grim reality behind the Australian rental crisis.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »