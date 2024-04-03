New Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Aims to Put First Nations Peoples First

The new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner has a big job in front of her. Inheriting the role from Aunty June Oscar OAM, and starting the year after the failed Voice Referendum, Commissioner Katie Kiss has big plans to put her people first.

“If we are going to improve the lives of First Nations Peoples, and if we are serious about reconciliation, healing, and unifying the nation, the voices of First Nations Peoples must be front and centre,” Commissioner Kiss said. She wants to hear from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities on all things "Closing the Gap, youth justice reform, Native Title, truth-telling and treaty, or combating racism and other structural barriers". “There is so much work to do and conversations to continue having. We need to elevate and empower our people, and this must be done together.” Wednesday was the Kaanju and Birri/Widi woman's first day in the Commissioner rol

