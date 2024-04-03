Aboriginal Legal Body Dismisses Government's Response to Yoorrook Commission Report

The peak Aboriginal legal body in Victoria has dismissed the state government's response to the latest report from the Yoorrook Justice Commission as being 'slapped together'. Handed down last September, the Commission's second interim report made 46 urgent recommendations, including raising the age of criminal responsibility and addressing child protection.

In its official response on Wednesday, the government announced it had accepted only four of those in full, while a further 24 have been accepted in principle. More work was needed to 'consider' 15 further recommendations, the government said. The Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service said the response was 'unworthy of the heart wrenching truths' revealed by the Yoorrook Commissio

New Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Aims to Put First Nations Peoples FirstCommissioner Katie Kiss, the new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, plans to prioritize the voices and needs of First Nations Peoples. She aims to improve the lives of Indigenous communities and promote reconciliation, healing, and unity in the nation. Commissioner Kiss invites Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to share their perspectives on various issues, including 'Closing the Gap,' youth justice reform, Native Title, truth-telling and treaty, and combating racism and structural barriers. The Commissioner emphasizes the importance of elevating and empowering Indigenous people together.

Source: SBSNews

