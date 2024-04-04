Network Seven Responds to Shock Allegation in Federal Court

Network Seven has responded to a shock allegation in the Federal Court over claims Bruce Lehrmann partied with sex workers and cocaine, insisting it is “appalled” by the evidence. In a statement issued on Thursday night, Seven also rejected outside court former Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach’s claims that he was offered a promotion and a pay rise after the masseuse allegations . “Seven is appalled by the allegations made in recent days.

We do not condone the behaviours described in these allegations,’’ a spokesperson said.“Seven did not offer a promotion or pay rise to Mr Auerbach in November 2022, nor did it do so at any time after that. “Seven did not reimburse Bruce Lehrmann for expenditure that has allegedly been used to pay for illegal drugs or prostitutes, and has never done so. Seven notes the matter remains before the courts

