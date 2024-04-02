Network Seven Allegedly Reimbursed Producer for Illicit Expenses

Network Seven allegedly reimbursed Bruce Lehrmann for the cost of “illicit drugs and prostitutes” and covered other perks including more than $10,000 for Thai massages, over $110,000 for accommodation, and flights to Tasmania to play golf, a former Seven producer has claimed.

Staffer Taylor Auerbach has sworn affidavits detailing the network’s efforts to convince Mr Lehrmann to do a tell-all interview, and the destruction of records by Mr Auerbach and a colleague afterwards, in a bid to escape legal scrutiny. The year-long lawsuit was due to be resolved in a judgment from Federal Court Justice Michael Lee on Thursday morning. Instead, Mr Auerbach will enter the witness box on Thursday afternoon, and the judgment will likely come next week

