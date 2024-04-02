Former Spotlight Producer Claims Thousands of Dollars Billed to Network for Bruce Lehrmann Interview

Former Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach claims that thousands of dollars were billed to the network for accommodation, dining expenses, and Thai massages while courting Bruce Lehrmann for an exclusive television interview.

The case of former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann being defamed by Lisa Wilkinson's interview of Brittany Higgins on Channel Ten has been reopened.

Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Seven reimbursed Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers, court documents allegeFormer Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach also claims, as well as $10,000 spent on Thai massages, the network was also billed for thousands in accommodation and dining expenses

