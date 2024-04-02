Donald Trump's Bible: God Bless the USA Edition

Of course there’s extra material as well as the usual gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. But is it enough to make America believe again? Donald Trump’s Bible costs $59.99, which puts it at the more expensive end of the King James editions, but it does have extra content: it’s called the God Bless the USA Bible, and includes a copy of the US constitution, the Bill of Rights and handwritten lyrics to the chorus of God Bless the USA, by Lee Greenwood.

If you thought that chorus was 'God bless the USA', you’re getting it mixed up with 'Born in the USA', idiot; Greenwood’s lyrics have a load of other stuff about freedom, death and defence, which obviously makes them the ideal anthem to scripture. Trump has always said the Bible is his favourite book, on one occasion going on to name his favourite bit, 'if you look at what’s happening to our country … how people are taking advantage of us, and how they scoff at us and laugh at us

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump, blasphemous bible thumperOn this holy weekend, one man is taking the Resurrection personally.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Senator Raphael Warnock: ‘The Bible doesn’t need Trump’s endorsement’Ex-president’s decision to sell Bibles branded with his name is ‘risky business’, says Warnock, pastor of historic Atlanta church

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Donald Trump: How the least divided place in America feels about Trump’s returnIn the land of billionaires, of all political stripes, the only downside will be the traffic jams.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Donald Trump to make $3bn if shareholders back plan to float Trump MediaEx-US president planning to list Trump Media & Technology Group if merger with special purpose acquisition company goes ahead

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Donald Trump to make $3.4bn if shareholders back plan to float Trump MediaEx-US president planning to list Trump Media & Technology Group if merger with special purpose acquisition company goes ahead

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Donald Trump: Trump Media merger wins investor approvalThe approval clears a near-final hurdle for Trump Media & Technology Group and a potential windfall for the former president.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »