Donald Trump's Bible: God Bless the USA Edition

Of course there’s extra material as well as the usual gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. But is it enough to make America believe again? Donald Trump’s Bible costs $59.99, which puts it at the more expensive end of the King James editions, but it does have extra content: it’s called the God Bless the USA Bible, and includes a copy of the US constitution, the Bill of Rights and handwritten lyrics to the chorus of God Bless the USA, by Lee Greenwood.
If you thought that chorus was 'God bless the USA', you’re getting it mixed up with 'Born in the USA', idiot; Greenwood’s lyrics have a load of other stuff about freedom, death and defence, which obviously makes them the ideal anthem to scripture. Trump has always said the Bible is his favourite book, on one occasion going on to name his favourite bit, 'if you look at what’s happening to our country … how people are taking advantage of us, and how they scoff at us and laugh at us
