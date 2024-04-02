Investigation into RAF employee's sexuality

For two years, David Bonney’s sexuality was investigated by his employer, the RAF. When he confessed, he was sent to solitary, was investigating his sexuality within minutes of entering the guard room at RAF Mount Batten, a military base near Plymouth. It was 1991 and Bonney, then a 21-year-old medical assistant, had just been escorted from his post at the medical centre by military police. He sat down in the guard room, opposite the duty staff, and the interrogation began.

“Questions about my sex life,” says Bonney, now 55. “Questions about witnessing me with other gay people. Questions about things I said on the phone to my mother.” He says there was shouting, swearing, banging on the desk. “Threats to me, threats to my career, threats to my family.” Bonney hadn’t told anyone in the military that he was gay. Before 2000, it wasin the British armed forces and he knew a confession would cost him his career. “They wanted to get rid of me,” he say

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In 1994, I was the last person sent to prison in the UK for being gay – and I’m still being punished todayFor two years, David Bonney’s sexuality was investigated by his employer, the RAF. When he confessed, he was sent to solitary

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

NT ICAC commissioner describes TRG awards as 'racist' amid joint investigation with NT PoliceIn a letter, the NT's Independent Commissioner Against Corruption says his office doesn't have the resources to conduct a standalone investigation, but is promising officers who provide information protection from disciplinary action. WARNING: This story contains racist and offensive language and images.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Diddy’s home raided in sex trafficking investigationUnited States’ Department of Homeland Security has raided the LA and Miami homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Reward offered in Kathleen O'Shea missing person investigation in Far North QueenslandPolice have named the son of a missing woman and a convicted murderer as persons of interest as they announce a $500,000 reward for information into her cold case disappearance.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Perth businessman linked to two false disability promotions under investigationA Perth businessman, currently under investigation by the ACCC, has been linked to a disability provider caught making false claims. ﻿

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Chilling CCTV footage released in underworld fatal shooting investigationAuthorities have released CCTV footage as part of their inquiry into the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in south-west Sydney last year.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »