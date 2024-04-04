Former Seven Network Producer Testifies in Bruce Lehrmann's Defamation Trial

A former Seven network producer has testified in court that Bruce Lehrmann bought cocaine and tried to order sex workers to a hotel. The producer appeared in court for Lehrmann's defamation trial against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

The case was reopened to hear evidence about an interview with Lehrmann on Seven's Spotlight program. The producer testified about a meeting with Lehrmann in 2023 and his role as Lehrmann's 'babysitter' to secure the interview.

