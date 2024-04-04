World Central Kitchen Founder Accuses Israeli Military of Targeting Aid Workers in Gaza

The founder of the World Central Kitchen, José Andrés, has accused the Israeli military of systematically targeting his aid workers in Gaza. He says the strike which killed seven members of his staff was not a mistake because the Israeli forces had been told of the aid convoy's movements. The strike killed Australian Zomi Frankcom and staff from Canada, Poland, the UK and the US as well as their Palestinian colleague.

Israel's explanation for how its forces came to kill seven members of the World Central Kitchen is under question from the founder of the charity José Andrés. Israel says its forces made a grave mistake after misidentifying the convoy during the night and that it shouldn't have happene

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian World Central Kitchen aid worker killed in Israeli air strike in central GazaAn Australian aid worker has been killed in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after apparent Israeli strike kills seven workersCharity World Central Kitchen have suspend delivery of vital food aid to Gaza, after seven workers were killed - including one Australian - in an apparent Israeli strike.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Albanese tells Netanyahu Australians ‘outraged’ by Zomi Frankcom’s death and demands ‘full accountability’Aid worker among seven people from World Central Kitchen charity killed in an Israeli drone attack

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian World Central Kitchen aid worker 'Zomi' Frankcom's body recovered after Gaza blastIsrael takes responsibility for a series of air strikes that killed several aid workers, including Australian 'Zomi' Frankcom, in Gaza, as the country's PM Benjamin Netanyahu says 'it happens in war'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia calls killing of World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza ‘outrageous’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

World Central Kitchen founder says aid workers were targeted 'car by car' by IsraelIn an interview, celebrity chef Jose Andres has criticised Israeli military saying that the aid workers killed in a convoy were targeted.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »