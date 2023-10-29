Navigating a Troubled Relationship

Photograph: Jean Schweitzer/AlamyPhotograph: Jean Schweitzer/Alamysix-month relationship with my girlfriend who I fell in love with the first time I met her. I feel connected to her and know she feels the same when we’ve talked about our feelings. I’ve never met anyone like her before. Unfortunately, shethere are good people in the world. She has been abused by exes, cheated on and much worse, which she has told me in confidence.

The fact that somehow her depression is an excuse to be cold towards you does not sit with me very well either. And then there’s that she humiliates you in front of others. I’m not sure what her excuse is for that one. But a really big red flag for me is that you have been supporting her financially. That one has me concerned for you.

I want you to answer these questions – as they apply now, in the present, not in the past and not what you just hope for in the future – and the answers will help that reflection… Is there a healthy level of physical and emotional intimacy in your relationship, or do you feel rejected as a romantic partner? headtopics.com

Are you feeling emotionally fulfilled, or do you often find yourself feeling down, hurt or frustrated due to the way she treats you? Are you able to communicate openly with your girlfriend, or do you too often find yourself walking on eggshells?

Is she actively working on addressing her own issues and seeking professional help, or does she seem resistant to change and improvement and pushes back offers of help with “Yes but…”? In other words, is she habituated towards the victim role, pushing you into the rescuer role, then she gets fed up with being rescued and turns to persecuting you? And then you feel like a victim? If so, that is a merry-go-round you need to get off. headtopics.com

You support your girlfriend, but in what ways does she support you? Support in a romantic partnership should be a two-way thing. We know who is good for us because we feel great when we are with them. How do you generally feel these days when you are with her?

