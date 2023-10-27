With my Bible-bashing friends, do I turn the other cheek?

hold strong convictions about the Bible and Jesus. I’m reluctant to share my views with an unwilling audience. However, many of my acquaintances bang on incessantly about wealth, property portfolios and conspiracy theories, with no consideration of how offensive I find these topics.

Here’s what I think: if anyone is sharing views that are making someone else feel triggered or confused or bored, the other person shouldn’t return fire with their own equally divisive views. They should try to bring people together with interesting, non-controversial topics, like whatever happened to the kid from? Would a vegetarian eat a Venus flytrap? Is fog simply low-lying cloud or something else entirely? And what’s the point of scented toilet paper? Seriously.

