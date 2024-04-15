Meghan Markle's Estranged Brother Slammed for Offensive Videos

Meghan Markle ’s estranged brother has been slammed for “trolling” his world-famous sibling in a series of highly offensive online videos with growing calls for YouTube to remove the content.Media personalities are rallying around Meghan Markle and calling for offensive videos mocking the Duchess created by her own half-brother to be removed from online platforms.

In recent years, Markle Jr has slammed his sibling in a number of tell-all interviews, but it appears Markle Jr has now turned to mocking his sister in bizarre YouTube videos to possibly try and get her attention. "To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan," she told the Daily Mail on Sunday.Meghan has no relationship with her estranged half brother. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Bond also likened the content to recent online trolling of the Princess of Wales, asking:"Have we learned nothing?" Thomas Jr, 57, has previously shared bizarre conspiracy theories about Harry, Meghan and their two children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two and made racist remarks about Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

