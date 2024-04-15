Meghan Markle’s Brother Mocks Duchess in New YouTube Video

Meghan Markle ’s brother mercilessly mocks duchess in ‘grotesque’ new YouTube video: ‘Ultimate betrayal’

“My name’s Me-again Swamp-donkey Crotch,” Thomas declares during the bizarre impersonation. “I was just showing off the new bump I bought used on eBay out of Montecito.” According to The Mirror, Thomas plans to bring out his a range of merchandise, including lines of glasses, mugs and T-shirts. Samantha, who is similarly estranged from Meghan, has brutally described the former “Suits” star as having “narcissistic personality disorder.”

