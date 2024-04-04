Married At First Sight Bride Lucinda Light Launches New Subscription Program

Married At First Sight bride Lucinda Light has announced her latest career venture following her popularity on the reality series. The Byron Bay celebrant, who quickly emerged as a fan favourite on this season of the Channel 9 show, has launched a new subscription program on her website with a goal of providing “meaningful care” to customers.

The platform, which costs $27 per month, will see Lucinda provide a “nurturing space” for people seeking support and guidance by way of Zoom sessions, events and a resources portal. “Lu can prioritise your emotional wellbeing, relationships, and communication skills-often overlooked in our busy lives. This portal is where Lu will provide meaningful care and support to you,” the website reads

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The first Wallabies staffer sacked by Eddie Jones has become Joe Schmidt’s first coaching hireA year after being axed by Jones, respected veteran coach Laurie Fisher has been reappointed to the new Wallabies coaching staff.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Lucinda Holdforth says CEOs have lost the art of arguing their caseThe wrapping up of leaders in public relations specialists and chiefs of staff means CEOs fail to hear dissenting voices and are unable to handle criticism.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

New Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Aims to Put First Nations Peoples FirstCommissioner Katie Kiss, the new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, plans to prioritize the voices and needs of First Nations Peoples. She aims to improve the lives of Indigenous communities and promote reconciliation, healing, and unity in the nation. Commissioner Kiss invites Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to share their perspectives on various issues, including 'Closing the Gap,' youth justice reform, Native Title, truth-telling and treaty, and combating racism and structural barriers. The Commissioner emphasizes the importance of elevating and empowering Indigenous people together.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

MAFS star addresses ‘couple swap’ videoMarried At First Sight Australia participants Andrea Thompson and Timothy Smith may not have made it to final vows with their respective spouses, Richard Sauerman and Lucinda Light, but they did cosy up to watch the finale together, sparking post-show romance rumours.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

‘A hundred’: Scandalous MAFS texts revealedA Married At First Sight wife develops RSI on Monday night after aggressively scrolling through the endless thread of text messages sent between her husband and another woman.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

It’s fine to be fake – just stop calling MAFS an ‘experiment’The next time a Married at First Sight cast member tells another of their cohort they’re not being serious about “the experiment” I’m going to spew.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »