Man and woman charged with manslaughter after death of toddler

A man and woman will front court on Thursday after they were charged with manslaughter following the death of a two-year-old boy. A man and woman have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a toddler in New South Wales’ Riverina. A two-year-old boy presented to Griffith Base Hospital with significant head injuries in December last year and was flown to Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick.

The boy died two days later and Strike Force Burtundy was launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death. A man and woman will appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday following the death of a two-year-old boy. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Brendan Beckett A 21-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were both arrested at a property in the Griffith area just before 11am on Wednesday following further inquirie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New South Wales man charged with child abuse offences after allegedly exploiting US teen﻿Police allege a 39-year-old man used a social media platform to contact a 13-year-old girl in New Jersey, US.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Hazardous surf warning for surfers, fishers and boat crews in New South WalesW﻿ave heights of more than three metres are forecast as a strong southerly change sweeps in.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Cocaine washed up on New South Wales beaches continues to puzzle policeInvestigations found the illicit drugs had been in the water for some weeks before washing ashore.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Young family turns table grape property into watermelon farm in Far West New South WalesGrowing watermelons in NSW's Far West to the scale the Gebert family planned had never been done before, but where there is a will, there is a way.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

All-female veterinary clinic at Inverell in New South Wales helping mums stay in the workforceFrom letting them wait inside for the school bus to building cubbies in animal cages, one veterinary clinic is doing what it can for children to help their mums continue working.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

In some New South Wales suburbs, rents have fallen by $100 a week7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »