King's estate profits from deaths of people in north-west England

The king is profiting from the deaths of thousands of people in the north-west of England whose assets are secretly being used to upgrade a commercial property empire managed by his hereditary estate, the Guardian can reveal. The Duchy of Lancaster, owned by people who died without a will or known next of kin, has collected tens of millions of pounds in recent years under an antiquated system that dates back to feudal times. Over the last 10 years, it has collected more than £60m in the funds.

It has long claimed that, after deducting costs, a large portion of the revenues is given to charity. However, only a small percentage of these revenues is being given to charity. Internal duchy documents seen by the Guardian reveal how funds are secretly being used to finance the renovation of properties that are owned by the king and rented out for profit





