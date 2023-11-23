OpenAI's Brain Trust Fights to Reinstate CEO in Corporate Power Struggle

The brain trust that turned OpenAI into the world’s best-known artificial intelligence startup huddled at Sam Altman’s home in San Francisco on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) for another day of fighting with the company’s board to reinstate him as chief executive. “Still working on it…,” Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer and very briefly its interim CEO, wrote in a Slack message to the entire company, about one of the most dramatic, corporate power struggles in Silicon Valley history.

She included a picture of her and other top executives sitting in a semicircle at Altman’s home, with the ousted CEO wearing bright-green sweatpants and staring intently at his screen. The photo received hundreds of supportive emoji reactions from employees who had spent the previous five days uncertain about their jobs, their equity and the direction of the company.OpenAI said it had reached an agreement for Altman to return as CEO alongside an overhauled board led by Bret Taylor, a former co-CEO of Salesforc





