Finland to Close Border Crossings with Russia Due to Surge in Migrants

Finland will close all but its northernmost border crossing with Russia, following a surge in migrants entering, which Helsinki claims Russia is intentionally pushing its way. Since the start of the month, more than 600 people without valid visas to the European Union have come to Finland via its 1,300km border with Russia. "The government has today decided to close more border posts. Only Raja-Jooseppi station will remain open," Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.

"This is a systematic and organised action by the Russian authorities," he added. In October, the Finnish border guard sounded the alarm about a change in Russia's policy, as it began allowing migrants without proper documentation to cross the border and numbers substantially grew from relatively small daily applications of below 10. The asylum seekers, many of whom line up for days in sub-zero temperatures, come from a range of nations including Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, according to immigration authoritie





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Finland recovers ship’s anchor close to damaged Baltic Sea pipelineInvestigators seeking to establish whether it came from a Chinese container vessel and have not ruled out sabotage

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Anti-Semitic Protests Close Airport in RussiaThe airport in Makhachkala, Dagestan, was closed after rioters flooded the runway during anti-Semitic protests. Israeli citizens and Jews were isolated at the airport during the protests. Israeli authorities are working with Russian authorities to protect their citizens.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders, White House says‘Reprehensible’ move is a ‘symptom of how poorly Russia’s military leaders know they’re doing’, national security spokeperson says

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits Ukrainian infrastructureUkraine claims to have shot down 24 out of 40 drones launched by Russia; Anthony Blinken urges Russia not to resume nuclear testing

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia intensifying assault on Avdiivka, says Ukraine militaryWet ground holding Russians back for now, says Ukrainian official; private abortion clinics in illegally occupied Crimea ‘voluntarily’ close

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australians jailed in Finland for rape of woman tricked into hotel roomTwo Australian men have been sentenced to more than three years in a Finnish prison for the aggravated rape of a woman they had met on the street.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »