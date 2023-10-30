Judge Reinstates Gag Order on Trump After Social Media Comments

Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed to reinstate a gag order on Mr Trump after prosecutors cited his recent social media comments

The reinstatement of the gag order was revealed in a brief notation on the online case docket on Sunday night (US time), but the order itself was not immediately available, making it impossible to see the judge's rationale or the precise contours of the restrictions.

Prosecutors have said Mr Trump's verbal attacks threaten to undermine the integrity of the case, and risk inspiring his supporters to violence. A week-long hearing on one lawsuit to bar Mr Trump from the ballot in Colorado begins on Monday, while on Thursday oral arguments are scheduled before the Minnesota Supreme Court on an effort to kick the former president off the ballot in that state. headtopics.com

Even if they're long shots, Professor Muller said, they have a plausible legal path to success and raise important issues.Dozens of cases citing section three of the 14th Amendment have been filed in recent months, but the ones in Colorado and Minnesota seem the most important, according to legal experts.

"Four years after taking an oath to 'preserve, protect and defend' the Constitution as President of the United States … Trump tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, leading to a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol to stop the lawful transfer of power to his successor," alleges the Colorado lawsuit, filed on behalf of Republican and unaffiliated voters by the liberal group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). headtopics.com

