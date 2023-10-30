In times of strife, seek beauty

. Please include your home address and telephone number. No attachments, please include your letter in the body of the email.Many years ago, I read in The Age this letter: Friends allow me to share some thoughts I had while travelling recently, ″⁣fix your thoughts on what is true and honourable and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise″⁣.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek must do something positive to protect our southern oceans and all our marine environment. How are we to live on this planet if it is constantly under threat? Statistically, there is one such person in every co-educational classroom, and about 170,000 schoolchildren are affected Australia-wide. Colour-blind people can have difficulty seeing text on digital devices or whiteboards and distinguishing colours on graphs, sporting teams etc.

There are reliable colour vision screening tests for young children. However, unlike some other countries, there is no official screening program here. There is also no nationwide awareness program, and no system of equipping educators with simple strategies to accommodate colour vision deficiency in the classroom. headtopics.com

While I have learnt in my 80 years to ask in shops if in doubt about an item’s colour, I am continually bushed by colour-coded maps such as those for transport. The Paris Metro is the worst, closely followed by London’s Underground.

Schlicht’s arguments waver, however, on reality of life post-release. The limited support, housing issues, family issues, pre-existing financial issues and other challenges will only be exacerbated by taxing those few prisoners who, amid all these challenges, manage to secure employment. Taxing two-thirds of what is often a low income will disincentivise work while equally incentivising furtive and likely criminal means of income generation.I have just returned from the Northern Territory. headtopics.com

