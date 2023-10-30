Judge reinstates gag order in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case

Former president Donald Trump has had a gag order reinstated against him in the case alleging he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Former president Donald Trump has had a gag order reinstated against him in the case alleging he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The statements included Trump’s repeated attacks on the special counsel Jack Smith, whom he called “deranged”, and Trump’s comments about the testimony that his former White House chief of staffProsecutors argued that each of Trump’s statements were exactly the sort of comments that the order was designed to prevent, including intimidating or influencing witnesses who could wind up testifying against him at trial, and weighing on the substance of their testimony.

“The defendant has capitalized on the court’s administrative stay to, among other prejudicial conduct, send an unmistakable and threatening message to a foreseeable witness in this case,” prosecutors said in their brief. “Unless the court lifts the administrative stay, the defendant will not stop.” headtopics.com

In particular, prosecutors complained about Trump’s post on Meadows that questioned the credibility of his testimony and suggested that anyone who testified against him under limited immunity from prosecution – such as Meadows – were weak or cowardly.

Prosecutors also suggested that after Trump was fined $10,000 for flouting a similar gag order imposed in the civil fraud case brought by the New York state attorney general Laeticia James, Trump should also face consequences for assailing parties in the criminal case in Washington. headtopics.com

The back and forth over the gag order, which was initially put in place less than two weeks ago at a contentious hearing in federal district court in Washington after prosecutorsTrump has angrily pushed back at attempts to constrain his public remarks about the case, calling them politically motivated. He has had his lawyers previously complain to the judge that prosecutors were infringing on his first amendment rights, especially as he campaigns for another presidential term.