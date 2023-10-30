Israel Hamas Gaza: Israel must temper its vengeance with prudence

As six of Australia’s former prime ministers express their dismay at the loss of innocent life in Israel and Gaza, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has backed US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s warning that even as Israel rightly defends itself, it cannot be at an ever-mounting cost in Palestinian civilian deaths.

“When Israel’s friends urge Israel to protect civilian life, it is critical that Israel listens,” Mr Sullivan said. Israel’sBut most experts fear that armies have not become any better at urban warfare since the bloody captures of Fallujah or Mosul in Iraq. Israel is trying to defend itself, destroy Hamas and avoid civilian devastation.

Those goals are very hard to balance, yet Israel must if it is to maintain goodwill with the allies and neighbours it needs for a workable settlement in Gaza when the fighting stops. When all is done, this is about two peoples and one piece of land. Asking one of them to leave isn’t a solution. The United Nations in 1947 voted to partition Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, along borders which its Arab neighbours rejected.The wars and displacements that followed left Palestinians in painful dispossession and Israelis with insecurities that all their globally admired success as a high-tech economy can’t ease.Hamas wants only destruction, not negotiation. headtopics.com

The fight is existential and the cycle of violence has now become extreme. Nobody can unsee the images from the kibbutzim of southern Israel or the bombed streets of Gaza. Everyone wants it to stop. The blood being shed on both sides is displayed with all the immediacy and distortion of social media.But they also say “the legitimate objective of defeating Hamas must be accompanied by support and protection of the civil population of Gaza”.

The psychotic violence of October 7, all too reminiscent of the Holocaust, has convinced Israel’s leaders that Hamas can no longer be militarily deterred, say military strategists. It is too irredeemably hostile for that.Israel now seeks the destruction of Hamas, but it is not fighting a total war even though the Palestinian casualties have been heavy. It is not collective punishment because the targets are Hamas. Israel urged civilians to leave northern Gaza. headtopics.com

