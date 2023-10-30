War with Hamas tests Israel’s economic resilience

They’re costing the government the equivalent of $US2.5 billion a month, according to Mizrahi-Tefahot, a top Israeli lender. The central bank has warned the impact will worsen the longer the conflict lasts.

For Naama Zedakihu, who owns two restaurants in Modi’in, a town between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the crisis has left her contemplating temporarily laying off her 70 employees. JPMorgan Chase predicts the Israeli economy will shrink 11 per cent this quarter on an annualised basis.

Israel has restricted work, closed down schools and limited indoor gatherings to 50 people throughout much of the country. And when skirmishes started with Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group, on Israel’s northern border, many villages and towns in the area were evacuated. Between there and the communities around Gaza to the south, more than 120,000 Israelis have been forced to leave their homes. headtopics.com

By one measure, the decline in credit-card purchases was more dire than what Israel experienced at the height of the pandemic in 2020, according to Tel Aviv-based Bank Leumi.“Entire industries and their offshoots cannot work,” said Roee Cohen, head of a federation of small businesses. “Most employers have already decided to place staff on unpaid leave, affecting hundreds of thousands of workers.”

Some of the shine began to fade this year when plans by Mr Netanyahu’s coalition — the most right-wing in Israel’s history — to weaken the power of the judiciary triggered mass protests and deterred foreign investment. headtopics.com

