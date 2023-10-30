Israel-Hamas war: US, Australia warn Tel Aviv over mounting civilian deaths in Gaza

Australia has joined the United States in warning Israel that it risked losing the support of the international community – as itAccusing both sides of the conflict of murder, Foreign Minister Penny Wong endorsed comments by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, that even though Hamas uses civilians as human shields, Israel was bound under international law to distinguish between terrorists and civilians to try and protect the innocent.

“I reiterated that Israel has every right to defend its citizens from terrorism and a responsibility to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law which prioritises the protection of civilians.”As Israel’s incursions into Gaza escalated, more than 8000 people, including 3342 children, have been killed, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said.The United Nations said it was sheltering more than 600,000 people forced from their homes.

Nasser Hospital and its surroundings become a shelter for thousands of Palestinians displaced by the ongoing Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza “The Hamas terrorists have no more interest in the safety of Palestinians than they do of Israelis,” they wrote. headtopics.com

“Israel promises it will do all it can to avoid civilian casualties, we urge it to do so with all of its humanity and skill,” they said. People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.While Israel was doing its best to minimise civilian casualties, he said the legitimacy of Israel’s response to the October 7 slaughter of 1400 of its citizens could not be measured “by the total of the other side’s fatalities and casualties”.

Israel Gaza: Israel enters 'second stage of war' as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 'the war inside Gaza is going to be long'; Aid trucks held up by 'Israeli obstacles': Egypt.

