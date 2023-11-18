Investors Brace for High Inflation and Volatile Sharemarkets

Leading global investors expect inflation and interest rates to remain high well into next year and are bracing for more volatile sharemarkets where easy returns will be hard to find. Top fund managers, company founders and superannuation funds told the Sohn Hearts & Minds event at the Sydney Opera House on Friday that they were looking beyond big name, overpriced Wall Street stocks that would struggle to deliver growth.

Instead, investors willing to gamble on unloved and unpopular stocks would do best, they said. “The big difference between now and the last four years is that there is a very wide range of outcomes, and that itself creates volatility,” Atul Lele of iconic hedge fund Bridgewater told attendees. Mr Lele said cash, which was paying about 5 per cent to savers in the United States and about 4.5 per cent in Australia, looked “really attractive” right now. This meant there was a higher bar for investors to beat in the sharemarket. “The risk premium available to investors right now in equities from a global perspective, and especially so in the US, is very narrow,” he sai





