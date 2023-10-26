Family trusts brace for $1 billion fight with the Australian Tax Office

About 100,000 trusts used by families and small businesses could be eligible for refunds totalling $1 billion from the Australian Taxation Office, after a ruling challenging interest payments on disputed loans.
rejected the tax office’s argument that unpaid trust entitlements were loans under Division 7A of the Income Tax Assessment ActLawyers claim the decision is having a “snowball” effect on the $100 billion sector because the decision could also influence next year’s assessments.
Laura Spencer, a senior associate with KHQ Lawyers, says: "Many taxpayers are likely to seek a review. The AAT decision should be sparking conversations between trustees and their advisers about what is appropriate."Even though the ATO is not bound to follow the AAT decision, or challenge its findings through the Federal Court, trustees are still likely to appeal rulings.
There are estimated to be about 971,000 discretionary trusts, most of which have corporate beneficiaries, and loans totalling around $100 billion.The AAT decision affects ATO amendments to assessments since 2009. Assuming around 100,000 trusts are affected and assuming an average penalties refund will involve around $10,000, this could lead to about $1 billion in claims, say tax specialists.
Interest rates on her trust's loans increased by more than 70 per cent from July 1 from 4.7 per cent to 8.3 per cent, the highest rate, according to BDO, in 15 years. Tax specialists argue there is a likelihood that penalties during the past 14 years will be refunded even if an ATO appeal is successful and the AAT decision is overturned.
It ruled the ATO had misinterpreted the tax law set out in statute by the federal government and challenged deeming (which means considering as income) “unpaid present entitlements” (UPE), which is the income that beneficiaries leave inside the trust.