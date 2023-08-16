Optus CEO grilled over network outage and cyber attacks

On Friday morning Optus 's chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin faced a grilling about the telco's unprecedented network outage which left 10 million customers without access to phone and internet services. During the hearing we learned more about what caused the outage, as well as revelations like the fact Optus deals with "millions" of cyber attacks every year.

"There were 228 triple-0 calls that were unable to go through, and we have done welfare checks on all of those 228 calls," Ms Bayer Rosmarin said.Ms Bayer Rosmarin said Optus 's technical teams were still investigating why some triple-0 calls failed, because they should have worked despite the outage."The triple-0 system is meant to be able to pick up the traffic when we have an outage like this."Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who is chairing the inquiry, accused Ms Bayer Rosmarin of "wanting to share the blame around". However, the CEO insisted "the triple-0 system itself should have helped our customers during the outage





