Gambling Giant Sportsbet Hosted Opposition Leader for Private Function

Gambling giant Sportsbet hosted Anthony Albanese, then opposition leader, for a private function at the National Press Club in Canberra just weeks before the 2022 federal election campaign. Sportsbet – which is owned by Ireland-based Flutter Entertainment and boasts 42 per cent of Australia’s wagering market – “sponsored” and paid for the dinner on February 9, 2022, according to multiple sources.

Sportsbet chief executive Barni Evans joined Mr Albanese at the dinner, which came amid growing calls for political parties to clamp down on gambling ads, particularly during sporting broadcasts. The dinner was not declared on Mr Albanese parliamentary register of interests, the purpose of which is to make public any “interests which may conflict, or may be seen to conflict” with a politician’s public duty. The threshold for reporting hospitality is $300. Responsible Wagering Australia – the gambling industry peak body – last year hosted Communications Minister Michelle Rowland at a lavish lunch at high-end Melbourne restaurant Society on her birthda

