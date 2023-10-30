Former Australian Prime Ministers Condemn Hatred Spread by Hamas

Six former Australian prime ministers have released a letter describing the Israel-Hamas conflict as a mission to promote hatred by the terrorist organisation and express support for a two-state solution for lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Former prime minister John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison released a joint statement on Monday saying there is no place for racial or religious hatred.

Six of Australia’s seven former prime ministers have released a statement condemning the “hatred” spread by Hamas.say we stand in solidarity with Jewish Australians at this time,” they said.and suffering in this terrible conflict. headtopics.com

“They, too, deserve our love and support. Our nation’s success depends on us not allowing conflict overseas to turn Australians against each other.”The statement follows Australia’s decision toCut through the noise of federal politics with news, views and expert analysis from Jacqueline Maley. Subscribers can sign up to our weekly Inside Politics newsletter

Former Australian prime ministers to release statement condemning HamasAll living former Australia n prime ministers are set to release a joint statement condemning Hamas and asserting Israel ’s right to defend itself. The Daily Telegraph is reporting the seven former leaders have been in discussion about a letter that firmly blames the current fighting on Hamas. Read more ⮕

Former Australian Prime Ministers Condemn Hatred Spread by HamasSix former Australia n prime ministers release a joint statement expressing support for a two-state solution and condemning the hatred spread by Hamas in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: The victory Hamas has already wonHamas is not as exposed as the Islamic State — not even close. Hamas and its terrorists have held or expanded their popular support across the Muslim world. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel has no choice but to destroy HamasThe Western world shirks difficult decisions out of misguided equivocating. Israel can have no such qualms. Read more ⮕

Australian Prime Minister Aims for 'No Surprises' Relationship with ChinaPrime Minister Anthony Albanese expresses his desire for a stable and open relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of honest dialogue and regular exchanges. He plans to visit China to further strengthen ties. Read more ⮕

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australia n products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australia n wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕