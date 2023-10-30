Energy transition: ‘No choice’ over renewable energy zones despite resistance

NSW has “no choice” but to build the new transmission lines needed to support renewable energy zones despite fierce pockets of resistance from local communities, says James Hay, head of the state company in charge of rolling out the controversial plans.

James Hay, CEO of NSW’s EnergyCo, says Renewable Energy Zones will help allow coal power plants to shut.“It’s not a popular thing to do, but it’s a very, very important thing to do,” Mr Hay said ahead of an expected finalisation of contracts for construction of the first REZ, the Central-West Orana zone near Dubbo.

The comments come as EnergyCo forges ahead on several work streams to pave the way for construction of the Central-West Orana (CWO) REZ to commence, including environmental approvals.A public comment period on the 8000-page environmental impact statement for the CWO transmission project has been extended until November 8 amid huge interest from affected communities. headtopics.com

“The planning system looks incompetent and complicit in the conclusion that government has already made a decision and is just going through the motions with an EIS,” Mr Fogarty said. While the generation projects are subject to separate approvals, the REZ transmission project includes 90 kilometres of 500-kilovolt transmission lines, about 150 kilometres of 330-kV transmission lines, switching stations and other infrastructure. After delays in development, construction is now expected to start in the second half of 2024, with the first energy coming online in the second half of 2027.

Mr Hay said the “front-ending” of community benefits from the REZs was important to allow locals to get an advantage from the projects as they are happening, rather than let them be “drip-fed over time”, while helping preserve the timeline of projects.for the Transmission Acceleration Facility that disburses the funding, taking the total available to $2 billion. headtopics.com