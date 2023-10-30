What are Israel and Hamas working with in the face of brutal Gaza urban warfare?

It is expected to escalate and prolong the war, make it much more devastating for both sides, and result in mass civilian casualties.

The United States also provides Israel with around $US3.8 billion ($5.9 billion) a year in military aid. Israel is preparing to carry out a ground operation with a mission to "destroy Hamas". But what then? What is the political reality and make-up of Gaza and what would it look like without Hamas?There has been no word on how many ground troops might enter Gaza, but Israel Defense Force (IDF) spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Sunday said they were "gradually expanding the ground activity and the scope of our forces in the Gaza Strip".

Their Merkava main battle tanks are the backbone of the IDF's Armored Corps and considered among the best in the world.And when you bring them into a city, all aspects of a tank can be threatened — especially by drones."We will see very quickly what we have already seen in Ukraine, and that is that Hamas will weaponise stock-standard commercial drones," Dr Hellyer said. headtopics.com

A video the militant group released after its October 7 attacks also showed it has larger drones similar to the Iranian ones used by Russian forces in Ukraine.As one of the world's leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) users and manufacturers, Israel has its own vast drone capabilities — for surveillance and combat.Loading...

"We have local factories for everything. We have rockets with ranges of 250km, 160km, 80km, 45km, and 10km," he was quoted as saying. There are now "Iranian knock-off versions of those Russian systems," Dr Hellyer said, which the group likely has access to.Hamas claimed it fired around 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes in its October 7 attack, which is almost more than the amount used in the 11-day Gaza conflict in 2021. headtopics.com

