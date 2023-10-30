Best, worst shares: ASX resources, gold, insurance stocks tipped to shine by strategists

Miners, energy stocks, and general insurers are the sharemarket’s best antidote to the value destruction wrought by the bond sell-off, which signals accelerating inflation ahead, strategists warn.as investors demand more compensation in the form of higher yields, the alternatives in the sharemarket are limited, according to Barrenjoey’s Damien Boey.

“We take a positive stance on resources, gold and energy, but are underweight banks, REITs and some interest rate sensitive exposures,” said the broker’s chief macro strategist. “Insurance stocks benefit as rates rise. We like travel, Qantas is reeling from political developments and is cheap. Telstra is another one, as we think the market saw higher bond yields as a reason to sell all bond proxies, but we think not to be indiscriminate, healthcare names are defensive as well.”

Barrenjoey strategist Damien Boey said he likes resource and gold stocks as bond yields signal inflation ahead.The surge in the yields of US 10-year Treasuries since the start of September has punctured the valuations of riskier assets like equities worldwide.Mr Boey said the United States government’s weakening fiscal position, as it faces ballooning bills for wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, means investors are worried above-target inflation will persist. headtopics.com

“US government debt is more likely to go up than consolidate, so that means the amount of money the US government and the Fed need to create to service the debt and pay the interest is enormous, you’re talking maybe 3 per cent of GDP,” he said. “So, I’m not saying the government is going broke, but people are saying fiscal policy is dominating interest rates, not monetary policy.

The broker likes insurance stocks, which are benefiting from a premium repricing cycle, and argues investors should avoid banks, real estate, and consumer discretionary businesses such as apparel or home furnishing retailers.“Our work indicates there’s further underperformance from those sectors to come and you need to be closer to the point of seeing rate cuts on the horizon before you can embrace the cyclicality,” Mr Schellbach said. headtopics.com

