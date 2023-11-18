Australia's Bowlers' Strategy Against Virat Kohli

Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood have dismissed Indian megastar Virat Kohli five times each in one-day internationals, making them the most successful Australian bowlers against him. Hazlewood is the only Australian who has removed Kohli in this tournament, but unfortunately, it was after he had already scored 85 runs. The upcoming clash between Australia's opening bowlers and India's opening batters is highly anticipated.





