More detainees could be released after High Court decision

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil has confirmed more detainees than an initial 93 people could be released from immigration detention after a landmark High Court decision. Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson has warned an unintended consequence of the Court’s decision could see Australia become a “very attractive destination for people who have committed serious crimes overseas” because Australia does not return people to a country that has capital punishment.

O’Neil confirmed the decision to free the 93 people could extend to up to 340 people, a figure flagged by Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue during the case, but said it was “very unlikely” the Court’s decision would mean all of those people would be released from immigration detention.Credit:However, the minister conceded the government had been incorrectly advised by her department, Home Affairs, that the Commonwealth was likely to win the case that had been brought by, who lost his Australian visa and was detained after being convicted of raping a 10-year-old bo





🏆75. smh » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Taxation reform: High Court EV ruling signals time to walk tax reform talkThe High Court’s rejection of Victoria’s road tax and its threat to states’ revenue puts pressure on the federal government to step into the reform breach.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Why a high court decision on EV tax has Australian states and territories panickingState and territory leaders are spooked that their revenue streams — not just from EVs — could now be legally challenged, putting billions of dollars at risk

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Carbon challenge: All roads lead to tax shake-up after High Court EV rulingThe High Court’s decision banning Victoria’s electric vehicle tax has parallels to how the GST came about.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Top 15 high-paying Aussie jobs that are entirely work-from-homeJob search website Indeed has complied a list of their top working from home jobs that pay above $45,000.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Why is Labor defending Alex Hawke’s ‘bizarre’, ‘steering wheel’ visa decision in the high court?The former Coalition minister cancelled a man’s visa without reading his personal pleas to stay. A court says that was unfair, but Labor disagrees

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: High Court Rules State Taxes on Electric Vehicles IllegalThe High Court has declared that state taxes on electric vehicles in Victoria, New South Wales, and Western Australia are illegal. The court ruled that only the Federal Government has the authority to levy taxes on goods. Under the Victorian system, electric vehicle owners had to submit their odometer readings and were charged 2.8 cents per kilometer traveled. Failure to comply could result in automatic charges or registration suspension. The court's decision highlights the exclusive power of the Commonwealth to impose taxes on goods.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »