Fashion Moguls Splurge $120 Million on Fourth Mansion in Sydney

Fashion moguls Daniel Contos, 33, and Georgia Moore, 32, have made headlines by purchasing their fourth mansion in an affluent Sydney suburb for $120 million. The couple is behind the successful online clothing store, White Fox Boutique, which has gained global fame since its launch in 2013. The brand is known for its affordable yet stylish pieces and has been worn by high-profile celebrities and influencers.





