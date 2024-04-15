Australia Refuses Visas to Palestinians, Senators Criticize Decision

Palestinians taking shelter in a tent camp near the border of Egypt. Earlier in the war, some Palestinians were refused visitor visas to Australia because ‘they did not demonstrate a genuine intention to stay temporarily’. Palestinians taking shelter in a tent camp near the border of Egypt. Earlier in the war, some Palestinians were refused visitor visas to Australia because ‘they did not demonstrate a genuine intention to stay temporarily’.

Mohammed Amee, a construction worker from Highpoint Victoria who arrived in Australia in 2013, applied for visas for his dad, three sisters and their families five months ago. “Ukrainians were told to apply for these same visas when Russia invaded back in 2022, and there were no reports of visas being rejected on these grounds,” he said.

“Let’s be clear, the main reason people would be unable to return to Gaza is because of the Israeli invasion, with 80% of homes in Gaza made uninhabitable. “We should know if any of the applicants who have been rejected remain in Palestine. The government should review those applications and fast-track the approval of visas for those people to come to Australia as a matter of urgency,” she said.

Australia Visas Palestinians Conflict Senators Criticism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some Palestinians can now travel to Australia after cancelled visas reinstated but others remain trappedSeveral Palestinians who had their temporary Australian visas cancelled last week are still awaiting clarity from the federal government, however others have had their visas reinstated.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Some Australia-bound Palestinians to have cancelled visas reinstatedThere may be hope for a dozen Palestinians who had their visas cancelled while they were en route to Australia, after fleeing Gaza in recent days.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Fleeing bloodshed in Gaza, Palestinians arriving in Australia find they have no place to call homeA tourist visa is the only way in for hundreds of Palestinians seeking refuge, leaving them forced to rely on overwhelmed community organisations

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia-bound Palestinians could have visa cancellations reversedThere may be hope for a dozen Palestinians who had their visas cancelled while they were en route to Australia, after fleeing Gaza in recent days.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

‘We are delighted’: Government reverses cancelled Gaza visasMost Palestinians who had visas cancelled while en route to Australia last week have been granted permission to travel to the country.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘We are delighted’: Government reverses cancelled Gaza visasMost Palestinians who had visas cancelled while en route to Australia last week have been granted permission to travel to the country.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »