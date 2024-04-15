Tanya Plibersek to Release Truncated Version of Environmental Reforms

The environment minister promised to bring her “nature positive plan” to parliament by the end of 2023. However, after opposition from the resources sector Plibersek is now set to pursue the reforms in tranches, beginning with a bill to create an Environment Protection Agency to handle development decisions and enforce regulations.
“Australians should be able to consider different reforms on their merits and as a whole,” Pocock said. “Bundling unrelated measures and taking a piecemeal approach to fundamental reform is poor parliamentary process and needs to be called out.” “The government and the minister are doing everything exactly as they should be doing. I don’t underestimate the complexity of what has to be done in particular, the national environmental standards,” Samuel told this masthead.of draft nature repair laws for public comment by the end of 2023, including national environmental protection standards.
“We’re working methodically on sensible updates to national environment law, consistent with what we’ve already announced under the nature positive plan,” the spokesperson said.
Tanya Plibersek Environmental Reforms Federal Watchdog Native Species Extinctions Environment Protection Agency EPBC Act Coral Bleaching Great Barrier Reef
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »