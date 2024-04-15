The Great Barrier Reef Suffers Severe Coral Bleaching in 2024

The Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most severe coral bleaching in 2024, as US government scientists confirm a global bleaching event is under way.The Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most severe coral bleaching in 2024, as US government scientists confirm a global bleaching event is under way.Global heating has pushed the world’s coral reefs to a fourth planet-wide mass bleaching event that is on track to be the most extensive on record, US government scientists have confirmed.
Dr Derek Manzello, the Coral Reef Watch director, told the Guardian the current bleaching was likely to surpass the previous most widespread event soon “because the percentage of reef areas experiencing bleaching-level heat stress has been increasing by roughly 1% per week”. Mass bleaching has been confirmed throughout the tropics, NOAA said, including Florida, the Caribbean, Brazil, many countries across the south Pacific, the Middle East and in parts of the Indian Ocean from Indonesia’s west coast to reefs off east Africa.Coral bleaching describes a process where the coral animal expels the algae that live in their tissues and give them their colour and much of their nutrients.
Some corals also display fluorescent colours under stress when they release a pigment that filters light. Sunlight also plays a role in triggering bleaching. The world’s biggest coral reef system – Australia’s Great Barrier Reef – has suffered seven mass bleaching events since 1998, of which five were in the past decade.
Prof Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, a pioneer of coral research who was among the first to link bleaching to global heating, said: “It’s a shock. We clearly have to prevent governments from investing in fossil fuels, or we won’t have a chance in hell .”Prof Tracy Ainsworth, the vice-president of the International Coral Reef Society, said the bleaching had extended to some of the most remote places on Earth.
Great Barrier Reef Coral Bleaching Global Heating Mass Bleaching Event US Government Scientists
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
