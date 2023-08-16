Australia Not on Track to Meet Climate Targets

The hints have been coming for a while, but now it's official: Australia isn't on track to meet its climate targets. The first official concession came three weeks ago. Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed what everyone in the industry already knew — Australia is not on track to meet its climate targets. "We will need to do even more to secure sufficient renewable energy generation, transmission and storage to meet our ambitions," Chalmers told a Melbourne audience.

The climate targets were legislated in one of the first acts of the newly elected Albanese government last year. It was a moment hailed as symbolising the sea-change election result. The targets to lower emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050 became the law of the land. And to achieve the 2030 benchmark (and give industry greater clarity), an ambitious target to hit 82 per cent renewable energy by 2030 was also set — but not legislated. Backing away from any of these targets was never an option





