Truce Reached for Hostage Exchange between Israel and Hamas

A truce has been reached between Israel and Hamas, allowing for the exchange of hostages held by militants in Gaza for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. The halt in fighting brings relief to Gaza's population and families in Israel. Hamas has pledged to release at least 50 of the 240 hostages taken on October 7. Women and children will be released first, and the truce will be extended for every 10 additional hostages freed.

The deal was reached through negotiations with Qatar, the United States, and Egypt as mediators





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Hamas war LIVE UPDATES: Major Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts HamasTwo hospitals in northern Gaza have closed to new patients; more than 100,000 people marched in Paris to protest against antisemitism. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza phone and internet cut off as Israel intensifies bombardmentIsrael knocks out territory’s communications as it says it is ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza; UN general assembly passes resolution calling for truce

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »