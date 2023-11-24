Proposed Ban on Kangaroo Hunting in Melbourne Metropolitan Areas

Wildlife Victoria reports a 55% increase in the number of eastern grey kangaroos reported to its emergency response services since the start of the harvesting program in 2019. A proposed overhaul of Victoria's commercial culling program would ban hunters from killing kangaroos in all Melbourne metropolitan areas from 2025. The plan, which covers kangaroo harvesting between 2024 and 2028, suggests excluding 10 council areas due to reduced kangaroo populations and urban sprawl.





